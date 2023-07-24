When the petitioner-student sought judicial review of the respondent-school board’s simultaneous decisions to suspend and expel him without any provision for alternative education services, the superior court remanded for further proceedings – clearly an interlocutory order. In its appeal, the board points to its substantial rights “in the development and implementation of student discipline policies and procedures” and “in the correct legal application of its student disciplinary policies.” However, the board presents no legal precedent or argument as to how these alleged substantial rights are affected if the case is remanded to them for a new hearing.

Furthermore, the board contends that since they would be “the tribunal” if the issue were remanded, they would lose the right to appeal the final decision, as only the student can statutorily seek judicial review of board decisions. Why would a party seek to appeal its own decision? We will not find an answer today.

The board’s appeal is dismissed as interlocutory.

E.D. v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-175-23, 10 pp.) (John Arrowood, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County Superior Court (Reggie McKnight, J.) Lindsey Smith, Karen Hinkley, Jessica Harrell, Caitlin Whalan Jones and Alyson Martin for petitioner; Dean Shatley and Kristopher Caudle for respondent. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)