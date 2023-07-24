Even though the medical expert’s testimony could be understood differently, the Industrial Commission could give weight to the parts of the testimony that support its award of continuing medical benefits to plaintiff, i.e., that plaintiff’s on-the-job injury exacerbated his pre-existing arthritic shoulder condition.

We affirm the Commission’s award of medical benefits.

Once a plaintiff proves a causal relationship between their injury and a work-related accident, additional medical treatment is presumed to be directly related to the compensable injury. Parsons v. Pantry, Inc., 126 N.C. App. 540, 485 S.E.2d 867 (1997). The Commission’s determination that defendants had failed to rebut the Parsons presumption is supported by its conclusion: “Dr. Messina testified that Plaintiff’s pre-existing left shoulder condition was aggravated or exacerbated by the September 24, 2019, accident. With regard to Plaintiff’s current need for medical treatment, Dr. Messina admitted that he does not know whether Plaintiff’s current left shoulder condition is the result of his accident at work or his pre-existing condition. Accordingly, Dr. Messina’s testimony is insufficient to rebut the Parsons presumption afforded Plaintiff.”

Defendants argue that the Commission erroneously treated Dr. Messina’s testimony as speculative because Dr. Messina “repeatedly opined to a reasonable degree of medical certainty that additional treatment, including injections and arthroplasty, were not related to the 24 September 2019 accident.” Defendants ask this court to assign weight to testimony that they believe the Commission should have credited but did not. Defendant’s request is beyond the scope of this court’s authority.

Godley v. New Hanover Medical Group (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-176-23, 15 pp.) (Allegra Collins, J.) Appealed from the Industrial Commission. Duane Jones, Kari Schultz and Lauren Travers for defendants; Mark Sumwalt, Richard Anderson and Lauren Walker for plaintiff. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)