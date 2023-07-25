The government must comply, not only with plea agreements and non-prosecution agreements, but also with law enforcement officers’ agreements not to arrest. In this case, it is unclear whether the officer made a promise not to arrest if defendant gave up all the cocaine that he had in his possession, whether defendant relied on this promise when he gave the officer a bag containing 0.7 grams of cocaine base, and whether the officer breached the promise when – after deciding defendant had not provided substantial assistance to law enforcement – he obtained arrest warrants, arrested defendant in his home, and found 17.8 grams of cocaine in defendant’s home.

We vacate the district court’s denial of defendant’s motion to suppress and remand for a determination as to whether a non-arrest promise was made, relied upon and breached.

Facts

On September 24, 2019, a police officer saw Manley Johnson, whom the officer knew had a suspended license, drive away from defendant’s home. The officer stopped Johnson, a K9 officer’s sniff was positive, and a search of Johnson’s vehicle produced 0.1 grams of cocaine base.

The officer drove to defendant’s home. Defendant met the officer on the front porch and basically acknowledged selling cocaine to Johnson. The officer told defendant that, if he gave the officer all the cocaine he had, everything would still be “squared away.” Defendant gave the officer a bag containing 0.7 grams of cocaine base.

Thereafter, defendant helped law enforcement locate and arrest a man for whom the police had an outstanding arrest warrant. On November 7, 2019, after defendant provided no more assistance to the police, the officer obtained arrest warrants based on the cocaine seized from Johnson and defendant on September 24, 2019. Defendant was arrested in his home, a search of which produced 17.8 grams of cocaine base, leading to defendant’s indictment for possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.

Due Process

United States v. Carter, 454 F.2d 426 (4th Cir. 1972), stands for the proposition that if the government utilizes its discretion to strike bargains with potential defendants, those bargains can be enforced against the government. While Carter concerned a plea agreement, we have since recognized that a non-prosecution agreement invokes the same constitutional due process concerns as a plea agreement. We have also noted that, when certain conditions are met, courts may enforce informal grants of transactional immunity.

The fact that the government may have learned of a defendant’s wrongdoing prior to making an agreement does not place the government’s promise of leniency beyond the scope of the agreement. Quite the opposite, it is the government’s knowledge of wrongdoing that so often serves as consideration for such agreements. As a result, the government’s promise not to act on that knowledge cannot be deemed categorically unenforceable.

Here, if the officer did breach a promise not to arrest defendant for either quantity of drugs recovered on September 24 in exchange for his cooperation, defendant could seek to enforce that promise against the government. To be sure, Carter and its progeny do not address the precise promise defendant alleges occurred here: a promise not to arrest. Yet we see no reason to treat a non-arrest agreement any differently than the non-prosecution and plea agreements we have previously held enforceable against the government.

In non-arrest agreements, as in non-prosecution and plea agreements, the government wields its vested authority to extract cooperation from a potential defendant in exchange for a promise of leniency. A police officer is not entitled to arbitrarily breach these agreements, which have become a central feature of the many drug-related prosecutions that occupy our criminal legal system each year. In all such contexts, therefore, where an individual fulfills his obligations under the agreement, settled notions of fundamental fairness may require the government to uphold its end of the bargain, too. To hold otherwise would rubberstamp a police practice that stands to undermine the honor of the government and public confidence in the fair administration of justice.

We therefore remand to the district court to determine in the first instance whether the non-arrest promise was made, relied upon and breached as alleged. If the district court determines the officer did breach such an agreement, it should also determine whether specific performance or other equitable relief is appropriate to remedy that breach.

Vacated and remanded.

United States v. Bailey (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-084-23, 16 pp.) (Roger Gregory, J.) No. 22-4134. Appealed from USDC at Greensboro, N.C. (Carlton Tilley, S.J.) Thomas Kieran Maher and Amos Tyndall for appellant; Craig Matthew Principe, Sandra Hairston and Terry Meinecke for appellee. United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.