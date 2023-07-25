Defendant Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting, Inc., an investment consultant to Lowe’s Companies’ employee retirement plan, could cross-sell (i.e., sell a new service to a client who already uses its other services) its delegated-fiduciary services without breaching its fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Moreover, Aon did not need to re-review its own growth-oriented fund before recommending it to Lowe’s.

We affirm judgment for defendant on plaintiff’s breach of fiduciary duty claims.

After Aon was hired as the delegated fiduciary for the Lowe’s retirement plan – allowing the Lowe’s plan committee to outsource its duties to Aon – plan members lost out on significant market gains. Plaintiff appeals the district court’s decision that Aon did not breach its fiduciary duties of loyalty and prudence under ERISA.

Out-of-circuit case law supports the idea that selling services is not investment advice. Just like on an initial sale or negotiation, when a cross-seller pitches his other services, he is performing an arms-length negotiation that doesn’t constitute a fiduciary function. The only aspect of the relationship that has changed is the cross-seller does owe fiduciary duties in other capacities, while with the initial sale, no fiduciary duties have attached yet.

Aon’s efforts to sell Lowe’s its services as a delegated fiduciary were not investment advice. Accordingly, Aon was not acting as a fiduciary, so it owed no fiduciary duties.

It is true that Aon had an interest in Lowe’s adopting a streamlined menu of investment options. However, plaintiff must show that Aon acted on that interest – that is, it failed to act as if it were free of any conflict. And, to the contrary, the district court found—in a factual finding to which we give deference—that Aon did not act disloyally.

Aon’s recommendation to streamline the investment menu may have incidentally benefitted its own interest. But, because that interest did not motivate Aon’s recommendation, it did not violate the duty of loyalty.

The separate duty of prudence is defined based on the “circumstances then prevailing.” 29 U.S.C. § 1104(a)(1)(B). This means it is a context-specific duty. The duty of prudence is not results oriented; it looks for a reasoned process. A fiduciary who appropriately investigates the merits of an investment decision prior to acting easily clears this bar.

Aon created its “Growth Fund” after an extensive review of the available options on the market left them dissatisfied. So by the time Aon was selected as delegated fiduciary, it had already decided where the plan’s growth-option assets were headed: its own Growth Fund. This means that—once chosen as delegated fiduciary—Aon did not consider any funds other than the Aon Growth Fund for the “growth” equity option in the Lowe’s Plan.

When Aon created the Growth Fund, it considered other potential investment funds and strategies. In fact, it considered the very funds that plaintiff now points to. So Aon investigated, researched, and reviewed the options. But the available funds did not allocate assets in a way consistent with Aon’s thinking.

While Aon created the Growth Fund in 2013, it had been closely tracking the Growth Fund’s performance since its inception and understood how it compared against benchmark and peer funds when it selected the fund for Lowes in 2014. Maybe—in hindsight—Aon was wrong that it could do better (or maybe it was right and hit the market at the wrong time). Again, though, prudence looks for process, not results. The process here was reasoned and calculated to maximize the benefits of the plan, so Aon cleared the prudence bar.

The duty of prudence includes a continuing duty to monitor investments and to remove imprudent ones. As the district court found, “Aon over time exercised its expertise to keep apprised of alternate investments in the market” and compared the Growth Fund to those alternatives. And, through its manager-of-managers role, it could—and did—make underlying tweaks to the Growth Fund without jumping ship entirely. Together, these actions discharged Aon’s “continuing duty to monitor . . . investments and remove imprudent ones.”

Affirmed.

Dissent

(King, J.) Aon — which was indisputably an ERISA fiduciary rendering “investment advice” to the Lowe’s retirement plan — failed to act as if it were free of any conflict. The fiduciary investment advice Aon provided to the Lowe’s retirement plan was made at least in part to enhance Aon’s position. That alone constitutes a breach of ERISA’s exacting duty of loyalty.

