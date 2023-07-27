Wake County lawyer disbarred

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff//July 27, 2023

Home>Bar Disciplinary Actions>

Wake County lawyer disbarred

Wake County lawyer disbarred

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff//July 27, 2023

<

Related Content

Wake County lawyer suspended

July 26, 2023

Wake County lawyer disbarred

July 26, 2023

Richmond County lawyer disbarred

July 12, 2023

Craven County lawyer reprimanded

July 5, 2023

Montgomery County lawyer’s license suspended

June 29, 2023

Wake County attorney disbarred

June 12, 2023

Top Legal News

See All Top Legal News

The Power List

Commentary

See All Commentary