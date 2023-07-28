11 rescued after airboat capsizes off Outer Banks

The Associated Press//July 28, 2023

11 rescued after airboat capsizes off Outer Banks

The Associated Press//July 28, 2023

MANTEO — Eleven people were rescued after an airboat capsized off the Outer Banks on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guardsmen from the service’s Oregon Inlet station and Dare County first responders work with a capsized 20-foot airboat Thursday west of Oregon Inlet. (U.S. Coast Guard)

A Dare County, North Carolina, dispatcher alerted Coast Guard Sector North Carolina around 10:15 a.m. that the 20-foot air-propeller-powered boat capsized about a half-mile west of Oregon Inlet, the Coast Guard said in a statement. The Coast Guard sent two response boats and a helicopter.

One person was pinned under the airboat and may have suffered a chest and head injury, the statement said. Oregon Inlet rescue boat crews pulled that person from the water, and they were flown to a hospital. Coast Guard crews pulled the remaining 10 people from the water, including two people who were reported to have serious injuries.

The boat was towed to Pirates Cove Marina in Manteo. The Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment in Nags Head is investigating the accident, officials said.

