Three hospitals earn top rating from federal agency

CHAPEL HILL – UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, UNC Health Rex in Raleigh and Appalachian Regional in Boone have received top five-star ratings from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which measures hospital quality and safety to help consumers make informed choices.

The latest CMS hospital ratings, which were posted on the CMS website in late July, use a wide range of publicly available data in categories that include mortality, safety of care, readmissions, timely and effective care, and patient experience. CMS provides the star ratings to help patients make decisions about where to get health care and encourage hospitals to improve the quality of care they provide.

UNC Hospitals and Appalachian Regional improved to from four to five stars in the CMS rating. UNC Health Rex maintained its five-star rating.

UNC Health Nash in Rocky Mount and UNC Health Wayne in Goldsboro improved to four stars, while UNC Health Pardee in Hendersonville maintained its four-star rating.

“We appreciate our teammates and physicians for their commitment to using CMS and other ratings to drive continuous improvement across our health system,” Dr. Wesley Burks, CEO of UNC Health, said. “In particular, this is a pretty remarkable performance for UNC Hospitals, which as the state’s academic medical center cares for the sickest patients from across North Carolina.”