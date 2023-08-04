50 Most Influential Women deadline nears

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff//August 4, 2023

50 Most Influential Women deadline nears

Act now: The deadline for nominations for the 50 Most Influential Women awards is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.

Now is the time to enter your nominations for North Carolina Lawyers Weekly’s “50 Most Influential Women” awards.

The nomination deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7. A nomination form is available on the magazine’s website at nclawyersweekly.com/event/50-most-influential-women.

The 50 Most Influential Women awards recognize the figures whose influence is felt in business, government, legal, education and nonprofit agencies. Criteria for selection include:

  • Professional achievements.
  • Community involvement.
  • A record of leadership.
  • Factors that make the nominee stand out in her community and the state.

A networking reception at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Hilton Charlotte University Place will recognize this year’s honorees. In addition, a Woman of the Year will be announced at the event. •

