The plaintiff-homeowners alleged that they entered into an oral contract with the defendant-interior designer, the “material terms” of which were (1) “Defendant had access to high-end and designer home furnishings at a price-point not available to the general public, nor Plaintiff[s,]” and (2) “Defendant agreed to purchase this caliber of items for Plaintiffs’ Home.” This is not a complete, valid offer. This is merely a proposal to open negotiations which did ultimately result in a written contract, that is, an invoice and sales agreement signed by defendant and plaintiff Richard Batten. The oral proposal alone, without any material terms such as price, quantity, or specific subject matter, is insufficient to form a valid oral contract.

We affirm the trial court’s dismissal of plaintiffs’ complaint, and we remand for an award of attorney’s fees to defendant because plaintiffs’ appeal was frivolous.

Although plaintiffs later found the same items defendant had sold them at TJ Maxx and Home Goods for far less than defendant’s prices (for example, a $2,399 rug for $399, and a $300 mirror for $39.99), plaintiffs failed to adequately allege fraud or negligent misrepresentation because the alleged oral contract on which plaintiffs based their fraud claim does not contain any specific or definite representations from defendant regarding the nature of the goods.

We award defendant attorney’s fees pursuant to N.C. R. App. P. 34(a)(1).

First, plaintiffs’ appeal is not well grounded in fact. Their argument that defendant concealed her costs is difficult to reconcile with the invoice signed by Mr. Batten, which details the cost of each item.

Second, plaintiffs’ appeal is not well grounded in law. Their alleged “oral contract” is not a valid, enforceable contract, and their arguments to the contrary are not warranted by existing law or made in good faith.

We remand to the trial court for a determination of the reasonable amount of attorney’s fees incurred by defendant in responding to this appeal.

Affirmed and remanded.

Dissent

(Murphy, J.) Despite plaintiffs’ appeal being unsuccessful, the issues raised therein are not frivolous. I dissent as to the award of attorney’s fees.

Batten v. Welch (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-193-23, 15 pp.) (Julee Flood, J.) (Hunter Murphy, J., concurring in part & dissenting in part) Appealed from Guilford County Superior Court (John Craig, J.) Kevin Rust for plaintiffs; Katherine Dandy for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)