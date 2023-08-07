Defendant was previously convicted of violating North Carolina’s G.S. § 90-95(a)(1). The least culpable conduct criminalized by this statute includes an “attempted transfer from one person to another of a controlled substance.” Although similar language in W. Va. Code § 60A-1-101(h) was found not to qualify as a controlled substance offense in United States v. Campbell, 22 F.4th 438 (4th Cir. 2022), since North Carolina outlaws attempts separately, this case is controlled by United States v. Groves, 65 F.4th 166 (4th Cir. 2023).

As in Groves, construing § 90-95(a)(1) to include attempt offenses would render North Carolina’s separate criminalization of attempt offenses “superfluous.” Further, finding a conviction under § 90-95(a)(1) not to be a controlled substance offense under the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines would “absurdly exclude” quintessential drug trafficking crimes from treatment as controlled substance offenses in Guidelines calculations.

The district court did not err in concluding that defendant’s prior state conviction was a “controlled substance offense” that warranted a base offense level of 20 under the Guidelines. However, as the government concedes, defendant’s state probationary term had expired by the time he committed the firearm and ammunition offenses at issue here. The trial court erred by assigning defendant two criminal history points for being on probation. Defendant’s sentence is vacated and remanded.

In a convenience store parking lot, occupants of two vehicles shot at defendant and his companion. As the vehicles drove away, defendant and his companion returned fire.

We reject defendant’s argument that, in North Carolina, there cannot be assault under G.S. § 14-32(c) (assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill) without an identified victim. Neither the statute itself nor the sources to which defendant cites mention such a requirement, and we have found none.

The trial court did not err in finding defendant had an intent to kill when he fired a gun into a moving vehicle. Defendant fired eleven rounds at occupied vehicles that were driving away while his companion also fired his gun. This suggests an intent to kill because the natural consequence of firing a gun at people is killing them.

Also, this situation—repeatedly firing a gun at moving vehicles—is substantively identical to the facts in State v. Alexander, 446 S.E.2d 83 (N.C. 1994), in which the North Carolina Supreme Court found intent to kill. Therefore, the district court did not clearly err in concluding that defendant had the intent to kill.

It is true that the occupants of the vehicles had shot at defendant. However, the district court explained that as defendant was in the course of firing his gun, he did not have a reasonable belief that such force was necessary to protect himself because the shooters were already fleeing. We reject defendant’s argument that the district court clearly erred in finding intent because he acted in self-defense.

Vacated and remanded.

