When the plaintiff-wife filed her divorce complaint, she included an equitable distribution claim. The defendant-husband, proceeding pro se, did not respond. During the divorce hearing, defendant was advised that he had not properly preserved his equitable distribution claim, but he still consented to the divorce. Even though defendant had sent an email to the family court coordinator, purporting to assert an equitable distribution claim, he cannot show a mutual mistake, or even a unilateral mistake, as he was given notice the claim was not properly filed at the divorce hearing and could have objected to the divorce at that time.

We affirm the trial court’s denial of defendant’s motion for relief from the divorce judgment.

After the divorce judgment was entered, plaintiff voluntarily dismissed her equitable distribution claim. In September 2020, defendant was served with this voluntary dismissal. In October 2020, defendant was told by plaintiff’s counsel in an email that the equitable distribution claim was considered dismissed.

Defendant was, again, told that there was no pending equitable distribution claim in November 2020 by the trial court. Still, defendant waited ten months before filing the motion to set aside the divorce judgment. Defendant provided no reasonable explanation for his delay. Under the circumstances, defendant’s actions do not constitute excusable neglect since he was not acting as a reasonable person would that was paying proper attention to his case.

Furthermore, despite defendant’s numerous references to the statement “[t]he claims for equitable distribution [are] preserved” in the divorce judgment, our precedent is clear that this only preserves the claim of equitable distribution for the party who has asserted the right prior to judgment of absolute divorce. Defendant did not properly preserve his claim of equitable distribution, and this statement from the divorce judgment does not change that.

Affirmed.

Sripathi v. Rayala (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-196-23, 8 pp.) (John Arrowood, J.) Appealed from Wake County District Court (Rashad Hauter, J.) Reshma Sripathi, pro se; Scott Allen for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)