The petitioner-state trooper pulled over a driver for failing to wear a seatbelt; however, the trooper failed to get out of his vehicle before giving the driver a warning. Moreover, after becoming suspicious, the trooper returned to the scene of the traffic stop, found a bag of marijuana on the ground, and threw the bag into the woods. The trooper was dishonest with his superior about the incident.

When the driver called in a citizen complaint, the trooper came clean with internal affairs. But the trooper was then dismissed based in part on the inability to charge the driver with felony possession of marijuana – despite the fact that no action was taken against the driver when he admitted to internal affairs that he owned the bag, that it contained four to five ounces of marijuana, and that the marijuana had a street value of around $1,000.

Moreover, the respondent-Department of Public Safety failed to show that it considered any more than the preceding three years of petitioner’s 14-year spotless record as a state trooper. Respondent also failed to show that it considered discipline imposed in similar cases.

We affirm the administrative law judge’s decision requiring petitioner’s reinstatement, demotion and five-day suspension without pay.

N.C. Department of Public Safety v. Locklear (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-19-23, 16 pp.) (Julee Flood, J.) Appealed from decision by Michael Byrne, ALJ. Bettina Roberts for respondent; Michael McGuinness for petitioner; Travis Payne, Trisha Pande and John Gresham for amici curiae. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)