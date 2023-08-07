Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Real Property – Mortgages – Foreclosure – Successor Bank – Possession of Note

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff//August 7, 2023

Real Property – Mortgages – Foreclosure – Successor Bank – Possession of Note

Where the plaintiff-bank’s predecessor-in-interest indorsed defendants’ promissory note indorsed in blank, and where the plaintiff-bank is in possession of the original note, the note does not require indorsements from preceding holders of the note.

We affirm the trial court’s grant of summary judgment for the bank.

Defendants contest the validity of the allonge from previous holders of the note; however, because plaintiff’s right, as holder, to enforce the note stems not from the allonge, but from the note itself, the validity of the allonge is not relevant.

Nationstar Mortgage, LLC v. Melaragno (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-192-23, 11 pp.) (Jefferson Griffin, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County Superior Court (Karen Eady-Williams, J.) Kyle Deak for plaintiff; Kurt Hausler for defendants. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)

