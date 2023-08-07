A publicly traded company – INC Research, which specialized in assisting biopharmaceutical companies conduct clinical trials – proposed a merger with a privately held company – InVentiv Health, which helped biopharmaceutical companies sell their drugs after FDA approval. The plaintiff INC shareholders have failed to adequately allege that INC purposely or recklessly misled them into voting for the merger; instead, plaintiffs’ allegations merely show that optimistic projections proved wrong.

We affirm the district court’s dismissal of plaintiffs’ complaint.

Plaintiffs assert claims under §§ 10(b) and 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Plaintiffs’ § 10(b) scienter allegation boils down to whether they can raise a strong inference that defendants (1) knew when they spoke in May and July of 2017 that inVentiv had not secured any large sales contracts; (2) knew that failing to secure those types of contracts was a predictor of future poor performance; and (3) knew at that time, or were at least reckless to the risk, that investors would be materially misled if they were not told this information—i.e., that failing to secure those contracts by that point in the year was such a strong negative predictor that defendants’ projections must be misleading without disclosing it.

However, we may not infer, from the mere fact that defendants conducted due diligence on inVentiv, that defendants learned about inVentiv’s failure to sign any large sales contracts, nor about any supposed centrality of those contracts to inVentiv’s business model. And, even if we could infer that defendants learned those facts in their due diligence meetings, we could not thereby infer that defendants also learned that those facts foreclosed their sunny projections.

Plaintiffs have raised no inference of scienter. The more compelling inference is that defendants simply expected inVentiv to sign more commercial contracts by the end of 2017 than it did—not that they intentionally or recklessly misled investors. So the district court properly dismissed plaintiffs’ § 10(b) claim.

With respect to plaintiffs’ § 14(a) claim, investors were specifically warned that INC’s optimism was based on “pipeline discussions” with customers rather than finalized deals. Investors were also warned that the projections might be inaccurate; that the success of inVentiv’s commercial business was not assured; that inVentiv had struggled to achieve profitability and might do so again; that inVentiv’s success depended on other companies’ expenditure on commercialization services, which could decline; and that inVentiv was in a highly competitive space which could hinder its commercial business. These specific warnings were put forth against the backdrop of a broad warning that the “combined company [could] fail to achieve the anticipated benefits of combination.” Given both the breadth and specificity of these warnings, plaintiffs cannot plausibly contend that the total mix of information available to them would have been significantly altered if they had been told that overall drug-approval numbers were not the best indicator of future commercial revenue and that inVentiv had not signed a large contract in the first half of 2017.

Affirmed.

San Antonio Fire & Police Pension Fund v. Syneos Health Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-087-23, 21 pp.) (Julius Richardson, J.) No. 21-2309. Appealed from USDC at Raleigh, N.C. (Louise Flanagan, J.) Douglas Wilens, Jack Reise, Stephen Astley and Elizabeth Shonson for appellants; Brian Thomas Frawley, David Kistenbroker, Joni Jacobsen, Carson Zhou, Krystal Valentin and Lee Whitman for appellees. United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit