A 1968 Chevrolet Malibu was found in the garage of the plaintiff’s decedent, and the certificate of title to the car was found in the decedent’s safe. The title was in defendant’s name, and defendant had signed the title. However, since defendant’s signature was not notarized, and since the title did not contain the name and address of any purchaser, the certificate of title was ineffective to transfer title pursuant to G.S. § 20-72(b).

We affirm judgment for defendant.

Defendant and plaintiff’s decedent used to restore classic cars together and split the profits. Before the decedent died, defendant bought the Malibu, titled it in his name only, and brought it to the decedent’s garage, where the decedent performed some work on it and found a potential buyer. The purchase fell through.

The title in the decedent’s safe – unnotarized and lacking purchaser information – did not comply with the transfer requirements of G.S. § 20-72(b). Moreover, a contract for the sale of goods for more than $500 must be in writing to be enforceable. There was no evidence of a written contract, and the trial court did not find that the decedent had paid for the car.

It is true that plaintiff testified that he offered the estate 25 percent of the value of the car for work the decedent had performed on the car. We view this testimony as evidence of a settlement offer rather than an admission that the decedent actually owned 25 percent of the car. In any event, there is no evidence that the estate accepted the offer.

It could be inferred from plaintiff’s testimony that he felt the decedent should be compensated from the proceeds of a sale for improvements he made to the car and for finding a buyer. However, the trial court as factfinder found that plaintiff failed to meet her burden of proving the amount, if any, her decedent had spent on repairing the vehicle.

Plaintiff also argues that defendant did not make a timely claim against the state. However, the title to the car clearly showed that defendant was the owner of the vehicle. Defendant had no claim against the estate. Rather, the estate asserted a claim against defendant for an interest in the car contrary to what appeared on the title or for money damages for the work the decedent allegedly performed on the vehicle.

Affirmed.

Skenes v. Ingle (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-194-23, 6 pp.) (Chris Dillon, J.) Appealed from Alamance County District Court (Ricky Champion, J.) David Holley for plaintiff; Gary Sue and Cam Bordman for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)