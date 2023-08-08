Retirement comments aren’t evidence of age bias 

By Nick Hurston

A dean’s and provost’s internal deliberations about a professor’s retirement plans and resistance to technology after not renewing her contract were not “direct evidence” of age discrimination, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has held.

The court affirmed the Western District of Virginia’s grant of summary judgment for the university on the plaintiff’s Age Discrimination in Employment Act, or ADEA claim.

“Stated succinctly, [the plaintiff] has failed to demonstrate that age was the but-for cause of her 2018 nonrenewal,” U.S. Circuit Judge Robert B. King wrote. “[The plaintiff] was not meeting [the university’s] legitimate expectations at the time of her nonrenewal, in that she repeatedly failed to develop a digital art skillset.”

Senior Circuit Judge Diana Gribbon Motz and Judge Julius N. Richardson authored concurring opinions.

The opinion is Palmer v. Liberty University Inc. (VLW 023-2-171).

‘Could she do it?’

Richmond litigator Richard F. Hawkins III told Lawyers Weekly that he has moved the 4th Circuit for reconsideration and is prepared to take Palmer’s case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

He said there are two “big issues” with Liberty’s legitimate expectation argument.

“A year or two before she was let go, they asked Palmer to teach online courses; she declined and they never asked again,” he said. “The bigger question was ‘could she do it?’ She wasn’t proficient yet but they didn’t require that of everybody and she was never told that her job was on the line. Instead, they said ‘you need to do these things to get promoted’ and that’s exactly what she did.”

Hawkins said Liberty hired several younger art professors with graphic design skills.

“But they never stopped teaching Palmer’s class,” he noted. “Liberty gave her the highest accolade possible and then couldn’t have terminated her sooner under their process.”

Hawkins reported that his client recently died. She was 84.

Nonrenewal

Liberty is a Christian university in Lynchburg, Virginia, where Eva Palmer taught studio art courses from 1986 to 2018. She was eventually promoted to full professor by 2016. She never taught a digital art class while employed at Liberty.

Before her 2016 promotion, Palmer worked with department Chair Smith and Dean Hayes to create a professional development plan. The plan advised her to develop digital art and technology skills. Annual evaluations repeated that advice.

After Smith and Hayes said Palmer wasn’t qualified to help Liberty meet the increased demand for digital art courses, Liberty decided not to renew her 2018 contract.

In later discussions, Smith and Hayes decided to report that Palmer retired; Hayes told the provost that Palmer wasn’t qualified to teach digital art class or use the online platforms.

When the provost suggested that Palmer be given a year to improve, Hayes responded that she was resistant to change. Palmer was 79 years old when Liberty informed her of the nonrenewal.

Palmer sued Liberty under the ADEA in the Western District of Virginia.

U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon granted Liberty summary judgment on the ADEA claim, but ruled that Palmer wasn’t a “minister” for purposes of the First Amendment’s so-called “ministerial exception.”

Internal deliberations

Under the ADEA, “‘an employee cannot prevail … by showing that age was one of multiple motives for an employer’s [adverse employment] decision; the employee must prove that the employer would not have fired her in the absence of age discrimination,” King pointed out.

“Starting with the retirement comments, at least two of our sister circuits have concluded that mere comments or inquiries about retirement — without more — fail to constitute direct evidence of age discrimination. The court agrees with and adopts that well-reasoned proposition,” the judge said.

Here, the retirement comments, without more, didn’t amount to direct evidence of age-based discrimination.

“For starters, the retirement comments were not actually presented to Palmer — rather, they were made by the Dean and by the Provost of Liberty during internal deliberations about how to handle Palmer’s nonrenewal if she brought up the possibility of retirement,” King wrote. “Second, even if those comments had been addressed directly to Palmer, they were devoid of any reference to Palmer’s age.”

Similarly, the resistance to change comment wasn’t connected to Palmer’s age.

“Rather, ‘Liberty believed that Palmer was resistant to change because of her demonstrated failure to develop digital skills after her supervisors repeatedly advised her to do so,’” the judge held.

‘Clean slate’

Palmer insisted that a genuine dispute of fact existed because her promotion “wiped the slate clean,” making any of her pre-promotion evaluations irrelevant.

King said that argument failed for two reasons.

“First, that contention is temporally flawed,” the judge wrote. “That is, Palmer has failed to explain why her performance in October 2016 means that she was performing adequately at the time of her nonrenewal — which was in April 2018.”

Further, King said “Palmer’s ‘clean slate’ contention overlooks the undisputed fact that, after her October 2016 promotion to full professor, Dean Hayes and Department Chair Smith had ongoing concerns about her lackluster technology and digital art skills.”

The court rejected Palmer’s reliance on its 2021 conclusion in Sempowich v. Tactile Systems Technology that a plaintiff with high-performance ratings weeks before an adverse employment action raised an inference that they were meeting their employer’s legitimate expectations.

“By contrast, Palmer was simply not meeting Liberty’s technology-related expectations up and until the time of her 2018 nonrenewal,” King wrote, noting that she received her “lone accolade” more than a year before her nonrenewal.

But-for cause

Finally, the court pointed out that Palmer’s claim would fail even if she had produced direct or circumstantial evidence of age discrimination.

“Palmer has failed to contend with the fact that the comments she characterizes as evidence of age discrimination — the retirement comments plus the resistant-to-change comment — were made subsequent to the Chair and the Dean having resolved not to renew her teaching contract for the 2018-19 school year,” King concluded. “Thus, it cannot be said that Liberty ‘would not have fired [Palmer] in the absence of age discrimination.’”