Foreclosure activity dips in July; lender repossessions climb

Maryland, New Jersey and Delaware posted the highest foreclosure rates in July, according to information from ATTOM, a real estate data company (Associated Press file)

Real estate data company ATTOM has released its July 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, which shows there were a total of 31,877 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — down 9% from a month ago but up 5% from a year ago.

“The slight decline in foreclosure filings we are seeing is yet another sign of a rebounding housing market,” said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM. “With home prices back up, several factors have combined to put more financial resources in the hands of homeowners, providing more options to avoid foreclosure. However, given with the U.S. housing market remains in flux, the various forces at play could keep the market improving or turn it back downward over the coming months.”

Nationwide, 1 in 4,380 housing units had a foreclosure filing in July. The states with the highest foreclosure rates were Maryland (one in every 2,071 housing units with a foreclosure filing); New Jersey (one in every 2,335 housing units); Delaware (one in every 2,343 housing units); Illinois (one in every 2,430 housing units); and South Carolina (one in every 2,511 housing units).

Among the 223 metropolitan statistical areas with a population of at least 200,000, those with the highest foreclosure rates in July 2023 were Fayetteville, North Carolina (one in every 1,367 housing units with a foreclosure filing); Atlantic City, New Jersey (one in every 1,708 housing units); Columbia, South Carolina (one in every 1,747 housing units); Trenton, New Jersey (one in every 1,870 housing units); and Cleveland (one in every 1,957 housing units).

Those metropolitan areas with a population greater than 1 million with the worst foreclosure rates in July 2023, including Cleveland, were: Baltimore (one in every 1,991 housing units); Las Vegas (one in every 2,098 housing units); Jacksonville, Florida (one in every 2,243 housing units); and Philadelphia (one in every 2,273 housing units).

Salt Lake City, Honolulu and Kansas City see largest declines in foreclosure starts

Lenders started the foreclosure process on 21,020 U.S. properties in July 2023, down 12% from last month and down 2% from a year ago.

The states that saw the greatest monthly declines and had 10 or more foreclosure starts in July 2023 were Hawaii (down 51%); New Hampshire (down 45%); Idaho (down 43%); Arkansas (down 40%); and Alabama (down 38%).

Major metropolitan areas with a population greater than 1 million that saw the greatest monthly declines in foreclosure starts in July 2023 were Salt Lake City (down 63%); Honolulu (down 53%); Kansas City, Missouri (down 46%); Rochester, New York (down 43%); and Birmingham, Alabama (down 41%).

Lenders repossessed 3,332 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures (REOs) in July, up 4% from last month and up 9% from last year.

The states that had the greatest number of REOs in July 2023, were Illinois (355 REOs); Pennsylvania (230 REOs); California (217 REOs); Michigan (200 REOs); and Texas (200 REOs).

The major metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) with a population greater than 1 million that saw the greatest number of REOs in July 2023 were Chicago (233 REOs); New York City (148 REOs); St. Louis (104 REOs); Baltimore (82 REOs); and Philadelphia (80 REOs).