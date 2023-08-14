Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Two die when plane plunges into lake

The Associated Press//August 14, 2023

Home>News>Headlines>

Two die when plane plunges into lake

Two die when plane plunges into lake

The Associated Press//August 14, 2023

HICKORY — Two people died Sunday when a small plane struck a power line and crashed into a western North Carolina lake, a city official said.

The crash occurred about 11:30 a.m. on Lake Hickory, said Sarah Killian, a spokeswoman for the city of Hickory, about 55 miles northwest of Charlotte. Killian said the names of the dead weren’t immediately being released.

The crash led to power outages at midday Sunday affecting at least 10,000 customers, according to local news outlets, but electricity was largely restored by early Sunday afternoon after Duke Energy said it rerouted power.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane, a single-engine Scoda Aeronautica Super Petrel, was carrying two people and crashed in the lake after departing from Hickory Regional Airport. It said the FAA will investigate with the National Transportation Safety Board, which will lead the probe.

Multiple agencies from Alexander, Caldwell and Catawba counties responded to the crash, which occurred in the middle of the lake. Lake Hickory borders the city and the three counties. It was created by the Catawba River, which covers more than 4,000 acres and is known in part for fishing, boating and other watersports.

Related Content

Four divers rescued off coast of Carolinas

MYRTLE BEACH — The Coast Guard and Navy have rescued four divers who were reported missing off the Carolinas[...]

August 14, 2023

State inspection clears roller coaster to reopen

CHARLOTTE — A towering North Carolina roller coaster that shut down in June due to a large crack in its supp[...]

August 11, 2023

Settlement means average NC auto insurance rates will rise

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina insurance regulators and the industry have reached an agreement so that averag[...]

August 10, 2023

Thomas launches GOP gubernatorial campaign

CARY (AP) — A retired health care executive has entered next year's race for North Carolina governor. Jesse [...]

August 9, 2023

Moore: State budget won’t become law until September

RALEIGH (AP) — The top leader in the North Carolina House warns that a final state budget won't be enacted u[...]

August 8, 2023

Congresswoman broke her sternum in three-car crash

GREENSBORO (AP) — A North Carolina congresswoman injured in a serious automobile accident this week is recov[...]

August 7, 2023

Top Legal News

See All Top Legal News

The Power List

Commentary

See All Commentary