Legal Aid leadership requires blend of skills 

Lenneka H. “Nikki” Feliciano plays two roles as chair of the board of directors of Legal Aid of North Carolina: the passionate advocate for the organization and its steady leader.

Her duties might not have her in the office day to day, but she carefully monitors the work of the organization she and others pronounce “lance.”

“[F]or the board chair, I have a broad range of duties, including leadership of the board, leadership of the executive committee, the overall oversight that the board has in certain matters in LANC,” she says. “It’s not like a daily responsibility, but it’s always something that needs to be addressed.”

Then there is the partner at Pinto, Coates, Kyre and Bowers in Greensboro who takes pride in the organization and willingly shares it with others, in part to recognize its many successes but also to build interest and support in the community. One place where pride comes through is when she describes how she recruits others to help the organization.

“I just try to educate those around me concerning the work that LANC does and the need for support from the community,” Feliciano says. “That comes in terms of educating those at my firm and also in my various circles and friends, just letting them know all the wonderful things that LANC does and all the support that is needed to further that work and continue that work.”

The path that led her to the law was a long one. A long-held personal interest and a relative fueled her interest in the field.

“When I was younger, I would say at least the time I was in the preteens, I wanted to be a lawyer,” she says. “I had an uncle who was in practice in Pennsylvania, and he would share stories of the courtroom. … That intrigued me and was the one source I had for the practice of law at the time.”

As a college student, she interned at a law office during the summer and worked as a legal assistant during her senior year at N.C. State University.

“It just continued from there. It let me know that this was something I can do and would do.”

After earning her bachelor’s in English at N.C. State, she started to work at Pinto, Coates, rising from legal assistant to paralegal. The experience led her to apply to Elon University School of Law, where she earned a Juris Doctorate in 2011.

Returning to Pinto, Coates as an associate, she is now a partner with a practice in worker’s compensation, insurance defense, insurance coverage, subrogation, and personal injury, commercial and construction litigation, the firm’s website says.

Leadership role

The path to her role in Legal Aid was shorter.

A friend, S. Camille Payton of the Hunter, Everage law firm in Charlotte, recruited Feliciano in June 2019 to volunteer with the agency. She quickly rose in its leadership, serving as vice chair of the board before taking the gavel from departing chair Gonzalo E. Frias, a member of the legal team for Wells Fargo, on July 1.

Installing Ashley Campbell as the agency’s new executive director has been Feliciano’s most satisfying success so far, but the effort was more than simply choosing the strongest candidate.

“I was part of the process when we got a new CEO for Legal Aid,” she says. “That certainly was something I was very honored to be a part of and proud of the manner in which the transition and search committee handled that process and proud of the relationships that I strengthened in that process.”

As the board chair, her plans for Legal Aid combine her goals and those of others.

“One of my top priorities is to have a closer relationship with the staff of LANC,” she said. “My other goals are to have a closer relationship with the client council of LANC and to continue the board initiatives and goals that were set in place by our previous chair and to help support our new CEO.”

Legal Aid’s website offers a long list of areas where it helps North Carolinians, ranging from supporting victims of domestic violence to fighting illegal evictions and housing discrimination to representing farm workers in wage, housing and safety matters. While the number of landlord-tenant and domestic-violence cases might be rising, other areas cannot be overlooked.

“In my opinion, not speaking on behalf of the board, we think that all areas that LANC works in are important,” Feliciano says. “I don’t want to single out a particular division of LANC and make it seem more important that another.”

Money matters

Legal Aid’s 19 offices cover the state from Wilmington to Boone and Murphy to Ahoskie, its website says. In 2022, it served almost 23,000 clients, providing “the legal and non-legal services they need to live safe, stable, self-sufficient, productive and meaningful lives.”

Finances play a key role — often as a challenge — in the services it can offer.

“The largest hurdle [to Legal Aid’s services], I would say is twofold,” Feliciano says. “One, there might be people who are in need, but they just don’t meet the financial threshold to qualify to get service from Legal Aid. We know the need is great, but LANC can’t serve everybody for that reason.

“The financial resources go to the issue of funding. … The need is great, but the resources are limited compared to the need.”

As its board’s chair, Feliciano has not yet been involved in fundraising, but she already knows that the issue involves more than dollars.

“Fundraising is something that LANC is working on and seeking to build,” she says, “including creating an awareness and educating the community, not only the legal community but the business community in North Carolina and elsewhere.”

She emphasizes that, though the organization might not be that well-known, it is well-worthy of the public’s backing.

“I would want to stress the importance of supporting LANC,” she says. “Even I didn’t realize before joining the board just how needed the support is and how much LANC does.”