Attorneys – Suspension – Constitutional – Inadequate Notice – Disciplinary Hearing

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff//August 16, 2023

According to the narrative compiled by the respondent-attorney – with no help from the trial court or the district attorney’s office – respondent went to a hearing expecting to have one of his client’s cases heard. Instead, he was the subject of an unrecorded disciplinary hearing based on a heated exchange he had previously had with an assistant district attorney. Even if respondent participated in the hearing without objecting to his lack of notice, since he was subject to sanctions, he did not waive the requirement that he be given advance notice of the charges against him.

We vacate the order suspending respondent for one year from practicing law in Judicial District 22A.

In re Inhaber (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-146-23, 10 pp.) (Allison Riggs, J.) Appealed from Iredell County District Court (Thomas Young, J.) Christopher Watford for appellant; Lamar Armstrong, amicus curiae. North Carolina Court of Appeals

