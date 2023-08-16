Plaintiffs filed this declaratory judgment action challenging the relocation of a Confederate monument, but each plaintiff either denied having an ownership interest in the monument or admitted they do not own the monument. Plaintiffs offer no alternative argument that they maintain the requisite standing to pursue a claim for declaratory relief.

We affirm summary judgment for defendant.

Even if G.S. § 100-2.1 (Protection of monuments, memorials, and works of art) could be interpreted to implicitly authorize the assertion of a private right of action, nothing in the relevant statutory language or the allegations contained in the complaint suggests that plaintiffs would be in the class of persons on which the statute confers the right.

Matters determined by a summary judgment are res judicata in a subsequent action. Under our precedent, summary judgment is proper if the plaintiff lacks standing to bring suit.

Plaintiffs also alleged a violation of the Open Meetings Law because the defendant-town made the decision to relocate the monument at a Zoom meeting. However, at a subsequent regular meeting held on 20 July 2020, the town council voted unanimously to ratify the prior action taken regarding relocation of the monument. Plaintiffs did not challenge the town council’s actions at the 20 July 2020 meeting. Even if plaintiffs had obtained their requested relief, a declaration that the actions of the town council taken on 22 June 2020 were null and void, this ruling could not have any practical effect on the existing controversy. Thus, this issue is moot.

Affirmed.

Dissent

(Tyson, J.) While there may be purported conflicting caselaw from this court regarding issues of jurisdictional or subject matter standing being disposed of by summary judgment, the North Carolina Supreme Court reviews challenges to subject matter jurisdiction through a motion to dismiss under N.C. R. Civ. P. 12(b)(1), instead of under either a motion to dismiss under Rule 12(b)(6) or a motion for summary judgment under Rule 56.

Standing is a necessary prerequisite to a court’s proper exercise of subject matter jurisdiction and is not a merits adjudication. The trial court’s dismissal and entry of summary judgment for lack of subject matter jurisdiction is not a final judgment on the merits.

I would reverse and remand with instructions to enter the order without prejudice.

