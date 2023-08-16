When law enforcement officers entered a home looking for two suspects, they found defendant, 39.98 grams of heroin and one of the suspects they had been looking for, Justin Riddle. This evidence was sufficient to corroborate defendant’s confession that “Justin gave him the dope for bringing him customers.” The rule of corpus delicti did not require the dismissal of the charge of conspiracy to sell narcotics.

We find no error in defendant’s convictions for conspiracy to sell narcotics and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Where a law enforcement officer testified that he witnessed defendant stuff a bag – which was later proved to contain heroin – between the cushions of the couch on which defendant was sitting, this evidence was sufficient to corroborate defendant’s subsequent confession that the bag of heroin was his and that he purchased the heroin from Justin Riddle. The rule of corpus delicti did not require the dismissal of the charge of possession of narcotics.

Defendant’s testimony conflicted with a law enforcement officer’s testimony. Defendant’s testimony also conflicted with his own prior statement to police, and he testified that he had lied to the police. The prosecutor could question defendant’s credibility by asking him (1) whether the officer was lying and (2) whether defendant was lying on the stand. The trial court did not err by failing to intervene.

State v. Abee (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-197-23, 12 pp.) (Jeffery Carpenter, J.) (Hunter Murphy, J., concurring in part & concurring in result only in part without separate opinion) Appealed from Cleveland County Superior Court (George Bell, J.) Brent Kiziah for the state; Stanley Hammer for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)