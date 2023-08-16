Based on the testimony of Officer Price of the Kings Mountain Police Department, the trial court found that two vehicles, one containing defendant, entered the parking lot of a shopping center on a Sunday night shortly before 10:00 p.m., a time when a laundromat was the only open and nearby business. Defendant exited the vehicle, retrieved a purse from the trunk of the car in which she was traveling, approached the other vehicle, briskly exchanged items with someone inside that vehicle, returned to her vehicle, placed the purse back into the trunk, and left the parking lot without ever having entered the laundromat. The trial court also noted Officer Price’s “six years of experience and training in narcotics and narcotics detection” and the “numerous complaints of drug activity” in the area. Upon these facts, Officer Price could have developed reasonable suspicion that a drug transaction had taken place.

We find no prejudicial error in defendant’s convictions for possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and delivery of cocaine.

A person may be convicted of possessing methamphetamine when that person (1) knowingly (2) possesses (3) methamphetamine. G.S. § 90-95(a)(3). Defendant challenges the “knowingly” and “possesses” elements.

Defendant’s methamphetamine possession charge stems from the methamphetamine found in a black purse. Officer Price testified that he witnessed defendant retrieve the same black purse from the trunk of the vehicle in which she rode, walk with the purse to the alleged drug dealer’s vehicle, return with the purse to her own vehicle, and place the purse back into the trunk. When Officer Price later stopped the vehicle in which defendant was a passenger, he searched the trunk for the purse and found that it contained what appeared to be methamphetamine. Officer Price also discovered a wallet and driver license in the purse, belonging to defendant’s then-girlfriend, Ms. Ruff.

Defendant asserts that, unbeknown to her, the methamphetamine could have been in the purse prior to defendant’s handling it. Therefore, defendant argues, the officer’s testimony was insufficient to show that defendant possessed the methamphetamine or, in the least, that defendant knew she possessed the methamphetamine. We disagree.

A jury could conclude that, though the purse may have contained Ms. Ruff’s wallet and identification or may have even been Ms. Ruff’s purse, defendant nonetheless utilized the purse to conceal drugs that Officer Price witnessed her purchase. It was up to the jury to weigh the evidence.

Though the prosecution expert properly analyzed four seized substances, the evidence lacks any discussion of that analysis. The failure to consider the methods of analysis employed was an abuse of discretion, but this does not amount to plain error in this case.

No error.

State v. Crotts (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-198-23, 21 pp.) (April Wood, J.) Appealed from Cleveland County Superior Court (Athena Fox Brooks, J.) Milind Dongre for the state; Danielle Blass for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)