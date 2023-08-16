After defendant’s brother performed a religious marriage ceremony for them in Virginia, the parties lived together in North Carolina and held themselves out as husband and wife. This was not sufficient to allow us to presume a marriage or to apply the principle of marriage by estoppel.

We affirm the trial court’s dismissal of plaintiff’s complaint for postseparation support, alimony, equitable distribution, interim distribution and attorney’s fees.

In determining the requirements for marriage, Virginia’s General Assembly codified that “every marriage in this Commonwealth shall be under a license and solemnized in the manner herein provided.” Va. Code Ann. § 20-13. Consistent with the plain language of the statute, the Virginia Supreme Court previously has held “no marriage or attempted marriage, if it took place in this State, can be held valid here, unless it has been shown to have been under a license, and solemnized according to our statutes.” Offield v. Davis, 100 Va. 250, 40 S.E. 910 (Va. 1902).

Plaintiff’s complaint alleges no valid marriage license exists, thereby making the marriage between the parties, on its face, invalid. Notwithstanding the parties’ failure to obtain a marriage license, plaintiff contends she and defendant should be treated presumptively as husband and wife because a “marriage ceremony” took place in Virginia, on 22 August 2015. We decline to extend this presumption to the parties or apply the doctrine of equitable estoppel.

In Virginia, the presumption of the validity of a marriage ranks as one of the strongest presumptions known to the law. However, the presumption of marriage cannot be extended to these present circumstances.

Plaintiff made conflicting statements in her court filings regarding her relationship with defendant, and any presumption to be drawn therefrom is refuted by the undisputed evidence of the nonexistence of a valid Virginia marriage license. While the parties cohabitated, comingled their assets, held themselves out as married to the community, and filed joint tax returns, this evidence is insufficient to overcome Virginia’s statutory requirements.

Plaintiff concedes the officiant may not have had legal authority to officiate the wedding, and neither party attempted to meet the legal requirements for their marriage under Va. Code Ann. § 20-13 or cure their mistake once notified of the requirements. There simply is not enough evidence to create a foundation for the presumption of marriage.

Next, plaintiff requests we estop defendant from refuting the marriage. Plaintiff contends she is lawfully married and acted in good faith on this belief. She changed her position in life to become a “homemaker,” so as to take care of the home the parties lived in together and to care for defendant’s biological children, his mother, as well as his brother for nearly five years. While we recognize and are sympathetic to plaintiff’s circumstance, we do not find sufficient basis in Virginia’s legal precedent to apply the theory of estoppel to marriage. Consequently, we decline to expand its application here.

Although the Virginia Supreme Court has left situations like the present case open for “future debate,” we decline to apply legal principles that neither the Virginia courts have interpreted, nor the Virginia legislature has addressed. Accordingly, based upon the plain language of Va. Code Ann. § 20-13, the parties never entered into a valid marriage under Virginia law.

Because the parties did not adhere to Virginia’s statute, their marriage is not valid in Virginia and consequently, not valid here.

Affirmed.

Shepenyuk v. Abdelilah (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-148-23, 13 pp.) (April Wood, J.) Appealed from Wake County District Court (Brian Ratledge, J.) Anton Lebedev for plaintiff; Justin Appel for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals