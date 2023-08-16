The affidavit submitted on behalf of “Phoebe’s” foster parents was not signed, only the foster father testified, and his testimony indicated only that he understood the financial and emotional obligations of guardianship, not that he understood other aspects of guardianship or that the foster mother understood the obligations of guardianship.

We vacate the guardianship order and remand for further proceedings.

In denying visitation to the respondent-mother, the trial court failed to include language consistent with the mandated statutory criteria in G.S. § 7B-906.1(d)-(e). On remand, the trial court should further consider the statutory mandates and this court’s opinion in deciding the issue of visitation.

In re P.L.E. (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-147-23, 17 pp.) (John Tyson, J.) Appealed from Wilkes County District Court (William Brooks, J.) Sherryl Roten West for petitioner; Christina Freeman Pearsal for guardian ad litem; Garron Michael for respondent. North Carolina Court of Appeals