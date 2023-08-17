Court: Appeals judge should be removed from bench

His ethical violations have led the Georgia Supreme Court to decide to remove state Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer from the bench.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court decided Wednesday that a state appeals judge accused of ethical misconduct should be removed from the bench, though it said the case was “initially a close one.”

Christian Coomer, appointed by former Gov. Nathan Deal in 2018, was accused of flouting ethics rules on how a lawyer should treat a client and of looting his campaign account to pay for a family vacation to Hawaii and loans to keep his struggling law firm afloat.

A three-member panel of the state Judicial Qualifications Commission recommended in January that the state Supreme Court remove him from the bench. It reaffirmed that decision after further review.

The panel’s findings for show Coomer “exploited a vulnerable person, has repeatedly violated campaign finance rules and flouted professional norms, and has done so knowingly and for his own personal financial benefit,” the justices said in a unanimous decision.

“By demonstrating a pattern of refusing to comply with the law and professional norms when noncompliance was in his interest, he has undermined the public’s trust in his ability to follow and apply the law honestly and fairly in cases that come before him,” the high court said.

In a statement, Coomer said that he was disappointed, but that his own “errors in judgment” led to the decision to remove him from the bench.

“I will use this setback as an opportunity to reexamine my flaws and do better,” he said. “I remain committed to my core values of dedication to God and my family, and engagement in service to others.”

Coomer can ask the court to reconsider its ruling, but the decision to remove him is otherwise final.

His attorney, Mark Lefkow, said his client was a “good man.”

“I’ve gotten to know him over the last three years and his family, and I’ve witnessed his strength and character myself,” he said in a phone interview.

Coomer had previously been suspended.

He was accused of accepting a loan of $130,000 from a client on favorable terms and writing a will and trust that made him and his heirs the client’s beneficiaries. Coomer repaid the money to client Jim Filhart, but only after Filhart sued Coomer, the high court said.

Coomer, a former state legislator, was also accused of using campaign funds to pay for airfare and other items for a fall 2018 trip to Hawaii.

“Although Judge Coomer attempted to identify a legislative purpose for the trip, ultimately the trip was entirely leisure,” the state Supreme Court said.

The court found some evidence for many of Coomer’s contradictory explanations, but said enough of the panel’s findings were supported by sufficient evidence.