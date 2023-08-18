NC LEAF supports ability to practice public interest law 

For decades, the North Carolina Legal Education Assistance Foundation has focused on recruiting and retaining public interest attorneys whose salaries are lower than public-sector attorneys and whose law school debt might prevent them from engaging in public service. According to the agency, assistant district attorneys, public defenders, and nonprofit lawyers often must choose between public service and pursuing higher salaries.

Katherine Blass Asaro, NC LEAF’s executive director, spoke recently with Lawyers Weekly, discussing key components of the agency, including its mission, who benefits from its work, and why its existence is important.

Before she joined NC LEAF, Asaro served as senior staff attorney and Disaster Legal Services program director at the North Carolina Pro Bono Center, a program of the North Carolina Supreme Court’s Equal Access to Justice Commission; clerked for Chief Judge William Osteen Jr. and Senior Judge N. Carlton Tilley in the Middle District of North Carolina; and served as a staff attorney at the North Carolina School Boards Association in Raleigh.

The Michigan-born, Ohio-reared Asaro has a bachelor’s degree in history and a teaching certification from Duke University, a master’s in education from Harvard University and a law degree from the University of North Carolina School of Law.

What is NC LEAF?

A: The North Carolina Legal Education Assistance Foundation was founded in 1989 by North Carolina law students and deans passionate about public interest work, making the program the oldest loan repayment assistance program in the country. Since its inception, over $7 million has been awarded to 1,500 attorneys serving our state as legal services providers, prosecutors, public defenders and attorneys at nonprofits.

We have had a varied history of funding from the state for loan repayment assistance and are currently in the state budget through June 2023. This funding allowed us to grow from serving approximately 20 attorneys in 2019 to welcoming our largest class of recipients to date — 113 public interest attorneys — in 2023.

Whom do you serve?

A: All public interest attorneys across North Carolina. Equal access to justice is a cornerstone of our legal system. NC LEAF encourages attorneys across North Carolina to pursue and remain in careers in public service through an educational loan repayment assistance program. Student loan debt continues to be an overwhelming reason why attorneys decline or leave public interest law. Most law students borrow to finance their legal education, and rising costs have imposed staggering debt. Public interest salaries have failed to keep pace with the escalating cost of education. With starting salaries below $55,000 and an average debt load of $150,000, it is a challenge to pursue one’s desire for public interest law.

What does that service look like?

A: NC LEAF reimburses our participants up to $400 per month for required monthly loan payments.

Who is eligible for your services?

A: An applicant must be a licensed North Carolina attorney and employed full time in North Carolina in a public interest field. Full eligibility requirements are available at ncleaf.org/apply-now/#eligibility.

Why is what you do so important?

A: NC LEAF impacts everyone in North Carolina. We serve the unique purpose of improving access to justice in North Carolina through helping public interest attorneys stay in public interest jobs. As a current recipient relayed, “I want to make any community I am in better, but knowing I am trading any chance of making more money to pay off student loans for a more rewarding career is a burden. NC LEAF gives me that assistance in making my student loan payment something I can forget about month to month, while giving me one less worry in/out of courtroom but one more reason to stay and help where I am.”

Public interest attorneys are historically underpaid and burdened by debt. NC LEAF works to alleviate that burden and allow more excellent attorneys to enter public interest work. This directly impacts the citizens of North Carolina by having more attorneys available to provide legal help when they need it. One of this year’s recipients put it, “The people of North Carolina reap the benefits of NC LEAF largely because it helps so many public interest attorneys remain in their positions.

If not for NC LEAF, a lot of us would have to look elsewhere for private sector jobs that pay more and afford us the ability to pay back our student loans without reimbursement. NC LEAF provides stability to so many attorneys that, in turn, can better serve our community as a whole.”