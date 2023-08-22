NC automotive group buys Upstate dealerships

A North Carolina auto group has added to its assets in Upstate South Carolina.

Anderson Automotive Group of North Carolina has acquired seven Upstate dealerships: five in Greer, one in Greenville and one in Easley from MCE Automotive Group for an undisclosed price.

The dealerships now operate as Fred Anderson Toyota of Greer, Fred Anderson Hyundai of Greer, Genesis of Greer, Fred Anderson Nissan of Greer, Fred Anderson KIA of Greer, Fred Anderson KIA of Greenville and Fred Anderson Chevrolet of Easley (previously named Mike Hovart Chevrolet), according to a news release.

The acquisition brings to 10 the number of Upstate dealerships owned by Anderson Automotive employing 750 people. Earlier this year, Anderson Automotive acquired Bradshaw Automotive.

Anderson Automotive also owns seven North Carolina dealerships in Raleigh, Asheville and Sanford, as well as Fred Anderson Toyota of Charleston in Charleston, according to the release.

“We see enormous opportunity in the Greenville, Greer and Easley areas, and we are excited to add the MCE Automotive Group stores to increase our footprint in Upstate South Carolina,” said Fred Anderson, chairman, Anderson Automotive Group, in the release. “Dealer principal Mark C. Escude and his team have built a loyal customer base with world-class service by a tremendous group of employees. We are thrilled to have them part of the Anderson Automotive Family.”

A third-generation family-owned business founded in 1955 with a Chevrolet dealership in Creedmoor, North Carolina, Anderson Automotive has grown to one of the most respected auto groups in the Southeast with more than 1,700 employees at 18 dealerships across the Carolinas.