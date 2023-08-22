Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Settlement reached in DOT vehicle crash: $1.17 million settlement

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff//August 22, 2023

Traffic light in the city

Action: Motor vehicle accident

Injuries alleged: Fractured femur, jaw and hand, collapsed lung, brain hemorrhage

Case name: Withheld

Court/case no.: Withheld

Court: Withheld

Amount: $1 million and $178,000 for medical bills

Date: May 12, 2023

Attorneys: Alex Johnston of Whitley Law Firm, Raleigh (for the plaintiff)

The victim was riding a moped in Johnston County when he was struck Sept. 21, 2022, by an N.C. Department of Transportation vehicle that failed to yield. The client suffered a fractured jaw, femur and hand, all of which required surgery. He also suffered a collapsed lung and a brain hemorrhage and was hospitalized for a month for treatment and recovery for all of the injuries.

The NC DOT vehicle’s driver was issued a failure-to-yield citation.

Counsel for the plaintiff secured a $1 million settlement and $178,000 for his medical expenses.

