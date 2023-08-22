Settlement reached in DOT vehicle crash: $1.17 million settlement

Action: Motor vehicle accident
Injuries alleged: Fractured femur, jaw and hand, collapsed lung, brain hemorrhage
Case name: Withheld
Court/case no.: Withheld
Court: Withheld
Amount: $1 million and $178,000 for medical bills
Date: May 12, 2023
Attorneys: Alex Johnston of Whitley Law Firm, Raleigh (for the plaintiff)
The victim was riding a moped in Johnston County when he was struck Sept. 21, 2022, by an N.C. Department of Transportation vehicle that failed to yield. The client suffered a fractured jaw, femur and hand, all of which required surgery. He also suffered a collapsed lung and a brain hemorrhage and was hospitalized for a month for treatment and recovery for all of the injuries.
The NC DOT vehicle’s driver was issued a failure-to-yield citation.
Counsel for the plaintiff secured a $1 million settlement and $178,000 for his medical expenses.s