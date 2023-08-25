Agreement reached after minors gravely injured: $7.5 million settlement

Action: Personal injury
Injuries alleged:
Case name: Withheld
Court/case no.: Withheld
Mediator name: Withheld
Amount: $7.5 million
Date: April 1, 2023
Attorneys: Fred W. DeVore and William D. Acton Jr. of DeVore, Acton & Stafford, Charlotte (for the plaintiff)
A $7.5 million personal-injury settlement was reached with the city of Durham for critical injuries suffered by two minors in April 2018. One child was rendered a quadriplegic, while the other required a back fusion. The claim was based on the statutory obligation of Durham to maintain its streets in a safe condition and free from unnecessary obstructions.
The settlement is in addition to an earlier $12.5 million confidential settlement obtained against other defendants.
The identity of the minors, the defendants in the previous settlement and the counsel for the municipality are confidential.s