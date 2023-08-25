Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Agreement reached after minors gravely injured: $7.5 million settlement

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff//August 25, 2023

Action: Personal injury

Injuries alleged:

Case name: Withheld

Court/case no.: Withheld

Mediator name: Withheld

Amount: $7.5 million

Date: April 1, 2023

Attorneys: Fred W. DeVore and William D. Acton Jr. of DeVore, Acton & Stafford, Charlotte (for the plaintiff)

A $7.5 million personal-injury settlement was reached with the city of Durham for critical injuries suffered by two minors in April 2018. One child was rendered a quadriplegic, while the other required a back fusion. The claim was based on the statutory obligation of Durham to maintain its streets in a safe condition and free from unnecessary obstructions.

The settlement is in addition to an earlier $12.5 million confidential settlement obtained against other defendants.

The identity of the minors, the defendants in the previous settlement and the counsel for the municipality are confidential.

