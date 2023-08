Court-martial set for former National Guard commander

Lt. Col. Mark Patterson, an Army National Guard officer from New Hampshire, faces a court-martial in early 2024 stemming from his battalion’s service along the southern U.S. border supporting the U.S. Border Patrol.

CONCORD, N.H. — A court-martial has been scheduled early next year for a New Hampshire National Guard officer who is expected to be charged with assault and sexual harassment, according to the U.S. Army.

Lt. Col. Mark Patterson, of Weare, New Hampshire, led a battalion serving on the southern U.S. border. He deployed with his unit in October 2022 and was assigned to Joint Task Force North, which supports the U.S. Border Patrol, Maj. Micah Maxwell, a spokesman for U.S. Army North, said.

In January, the Army started an investigation and Patterson, then commander, was reassigned to staff officer, Maxwell said on Sunday. The investigation concluded in May and Patterson is expected to be charged with assault consummated by a battery; sexual harassment; maltreatment of subordinates; conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentlemen and violating general orders, Maxwell said.

Joseph Jordan, a lawyer for Patterson, said in an emailed statement: “Not everything is as it appears. There are individuals on the charge sheet who are not telling the complete truth about the nature of their relationship with our client. We continue to work towards the best resolution possible under the circumstances.”

Patterson has not yet been arraigned, Maxwell said. The court-martial has been scheduled for Jan. 22, 2024, he said.