More court sessions canceled as Idalia advances

A satellite image taken at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Idalia as it moves into the Southeast. (Associated Press)

Courts in a growing number of counties in eastern and southeastern North Carolina have canceled Thursday sessions as Hurricane Idalia moves inland.

The closures are in Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Duplin, Hyde, Jones, New Hanover, Onslow, Pender, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland and Wayne counties, Charles Keller, the senior information and communications specialist for the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts, said in a phone interview Wednesday.

Updates and other information about closings are available at nccourts.gov/closings.

“Those will all be posted in real time on the website,” Keller said, referring to closings.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Tuesday, citing the possibility of widespread damage and power failures.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday in Florida and was moving roughly northeast along the East Coast.

This report was updated at 4:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday to reflect the increasing number of closures.