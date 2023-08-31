Rubin Galindo, who had been diagnosed as paranoid and was described to police by the 911 dispatcher as “delusional,” asked the Spanish-speaking 911 dispatcher to send the police so he could hand over his gun and turn himself in – he faced misdemeanor charges of simple assault and pointing a firearm. In the light most favorable to plaintiff, the defendant-police officer violated a clearly established right when, as Galindo stood motionless in a surrender position, the officer fatally shot him.

We affirm summary judgment for the defendant-city on plaintiff’s negligent training claim. Otherwise, we vacate summary judgment for defendants.

Plaintiff’s Forecast

Four English-speaking officers responded to Galindo’s 911 call. Although the officers knew a Spanish-speaking officer was en route, they decided not to wait because the dispatcher had heard a “female” in the apartment with Galindo, and the officers were worried about domestic violence.

When the four officers arrived at the patio entrance to Galindo’s apartment, he came outside. In response to defendant Guerra’s shouts of “manos” (hands), Galindo raised his hands, and officers saw a pistol in his left hand. The officers then began shouting, in English, for Galindo to drop the gun.

Galindo raised his hands above his shoulders, at a 45-degree angle away from his body, his gun pointed at a building and not at any officer. While he was in this position, Guerra shot him. As Galindo fell forward, Guerra shot him a second time, hitting him in the head.

Discussion

Guerra is entitled to qualified immunity unless (1) he deprived Galindo of a constitutional right (2) that was clearly established at the time.

Noncompliance with an officer’s commands, standing alone, is an insufficient justification for deadly force. Further, in order for deadly force to be justified, the commands defied by the suspect must have been “clear commands.” We have repeatedly ruled that it was not objectively reasonable for officers to fire on suspects who, though armed, were not threatening the officers or others with their weapons at the moment they were shot.

Viewing the disputed facts in the light most favorable to plaintiff, Galindo posed a threat to the safety of the responding officers at the moment he was shot, but a reasonable officer on the scene would not have had probable cause to believe that he posed an “immediate threat” such that deadly force could constitutionally be used against him. Officer Guerra fired at Galindo while Galindo was standing still in a position of surrender. Although Galindo was armed with a pistol, he did not threaten anyone with the pistol by pointing, aiming, or firing his weapon. And although Galindo failed to obey the officers’ English commands to “drop the gun” and “put it down,” he made no furtive or threatening movement with the weapon that would have signaled an intent to use it in a way that imminently threatened the safety of another person.

A reasonable jury could conclude that Guerra used excessive force in contravention of the Fourth Amendment, meaning that he is not entitled to qualified immunity under the first prong of the qualified immunity analysis.

Furthermore, based on our precedent, it was clearly established at the time of the incident, September 2017, that an officer would contravene the Fourth Amendment by using deadly force against a suspect who is holding a firearm in his hand and ignoring commands to drop the weapon, but who is standing still in a position of surrender, is not firing the weapon or aiming it at any person, and is not otherwise making a furtive or threatening movement that would suggest he had an intent to use the weapon to harm the officer or anyone else. Slattery v. Rizzo, 939 F.2d 213 (4th Cir. 1991), McLenagan v. Karnes, 27 F.3d 1002 (4th Cir. 1994), Elliott v. Leavitt, 99 F.3d 640 (4th Cir. 1996), Sigman v. Town of Chapel Hill, 161 F.3d 782 (4th Cir. 1998), Anderson v. Russell, 247 F.3d 125 (4th Cir. 2001), Cooper v. Sheehan, 735 F.3d 153 (4th Cir. 2013), and Hensley ex rel. North Carolina v. Price, 876 F.3d 573 (4th Cir. 2017).

However, where plaintiff’s own expert acknowledged that the officers received appropriate training from the defendant-city, defendants were entitled to summary judgment on plaintiff’s claim of negligent training.

Affirmed in part, vacated in part and remanded.

Dissent

(Richardson, J.) When Galindo was shot, the law did not clearly establish that Officer Guerra violated the Fourth Amendment. The majority failed to identify a case where an officer acting under similar circumstances was held to have violated the Fourth Amendment.

Aleman v. City of Charlotte (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-093-23, 67 pp.) (Robert King, J.) (Julius Richardson, J., dissenting) No. 21-2223. Appealed from USDC at Charlotte, N.C. (Robert Conrad, J.) Luke Largess, Brian Hochman and Bradley Butler for appellant; Lori Keeton, Roger McCalman and Clarence Matherson for appellees. United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit