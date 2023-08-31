The General Assembly enacted a statute raising the retirement contributions required for highly paid state or public-school employees who retired after the statute went into effect. This statute did not impermissibly apply retroactively or unconstitutionally impair contracts.

We reverse the superior court’s grant of summary judgment for the petitioner-school board.

Background

In 2014, the General Assembly enacted An Act to Enact Anti-Pension-Spiking Legislation by Establishing a Contribution-Based Benefit Cap (the Act). The Act establishes a retirement benefit cap applicable to employees with an average final compensation greater than $100,000 whose pension would otherwise be significantly greater than the accumulated contributions1 made by that employee during their employment with the state. G.S. § 135-5(a3).

The Act directs the Board of Trustees of the Teachers’ and State Employees’ Retirement System (TSERS) to establish a “contribution-based benefit cap factor recommended by the actuary, based upon actual experience, such that no more than three-quarters of one percent (0.75 percent) of retirement allowances are expected to be capped.” § 135-5(a3). For every member retiring on or after 1 January 2015, the TSERS Board of Trustees is required to perform the following analysis: (1) determine the amount of the employee’s accumulated contributions to TSERS; (2) determine the amount of a single life annuity that is the actuarial equivalent of the employee’s accumulated contributions; (3) multiply the annuity by the contribution-based cap factor; and (4) calculate the employee’s expected pension based upon the employee’s membership service. If the employee’s expected pension exceeds the calculated contribution-based benefit cap, the employee’s pension will be capped. If, however, an employee became a member of TSERS before 1 January 2015, the employee’s pension will not be capped; instead, the employee’s last employer must contribute the amount “that would have been necessary in order for the retirement system to restore the member’s retirement allowance to the pre cap amount.” §§ 135-5(a3), 135-8(f)(2)(f).

Here, an employee, who had worked for the school board since 1985 and earned more than $100,000 per year, retired in 2018. The Retirement Systems Division notified the school board that, pursuant to the Act, it owed $401,763.96 on behalf of the employee.

The school board initiated a contested case, and the Office of Administrative Hearings ruled in respondents’ favor. The school board sought judicial review, and the superior court ruled in the school board’s favor.

Discussion

When examining whether a contract has been unconstitutionally impaired, the inquiry must be whether the state law has, in fact, operated as a substantial impairment of a contractual relationship. Minimal alteration of contractual obligations may end the inquiry at this stage.

There is no record evidence of the school board’s contributions to TSERS during the employee’s approximately 33 years of employment. Thus, there is no record evidence that the additional contribution was significant in relation to the school board’s contributions to TSERS during the employee’s career.

Furthermore, there is no record evidence showing how the employee’s salary increase affected the outcome of the contribution-based benefit cap analysis. The employee’s salary was increased by 5 percent pursuant to an amendment to her employment contract in 2014, but the school superintendent’s affidavit does not state when the salary increase became effective. If the employee’s salary increase took effect after the Act was enacted on 30 July 2014 and resulted in the contribution-based benefit cap factor analysis concluding that an additional contribution was required, then the Act did not impair the employment contract. Accordingly, the school board has failed to establish that the Act substantially impaired its employment contract with the employee.

Contrary to the school board’s argument, there was no implied contract pursuant to which, “in exchange for [the school board’s] compliance with expected contributions on behalf of this Employee, [the school board] had met its obligation under the law and there would not be a penalty down the road pursuant to legislation not in existence at the time [the school board] contracted to be bound for those contributions.” In fact, by statute, the employer contribution rate fluctuates annually based on an actuarial valuation. The school board has therefore failed to show that the General Assembly manifested a clear intention to be contractually bound to keep constant the amount an employer is required to contribute to the pension fund.

Reversed.

Wilson County Board of Education v. Retirement Systems Division (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-152-23, 22 pp.) (Allegra Collins, J.) Appealed from Wilson County Superior Court (William Wolfe, J.) Laura Crumpler and Katie Cornetto for petitioner; Olga Vysotskaya de Brito for respondents. North Carolina Court of Appeals