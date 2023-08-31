Where defense counsel strenuously opposed court involvement in their investigation into defendant’s competency, the district court did not abuse its discretion when it allowed defense counsel to have defendant examined by a psychiatrist and a psychologist hired by the defense.

We affirm the district court’s judgment imposing the death penalty.

To be sure, 18 U.S.C. § 4241(b) would have authorized the district court to designate other experts to examine defendant or order the filing of a formal report had it decided to do so. But the court was tasked with the difficult job of balancing multiple aspects of the Constitution’s fair trial guarantee, which includes not only the right to be tried only if competent but also the rights to have the effective assistance of counsel and to refuse to provide information that could compromise one’s own defense. Even if we accept defendant’s current premise—that obtaining an independent examination that results in the filing of a detailed report is generally preferable to relying on a private evaluation by defense-chosen experts—we cannot say the district court exceeded its discretion in proceeding as it did here.

Where the district court had already granted defendant four continuances – including an eight-month continuance granted just over three months before the then-scheduled trial date – the trial court did not abuse its discretion when it declined to grant another three-month continuance that defendant requested two months before his scheduled trial date. Although the district court mentioned the victims and their families at two points during its explanation, the court began its remarks by emphasizing its conclusion that defendant had failed to show that further delay was necessary for a just determination of the case. Viewing the district court’s remarks as a whole, we see no indication it shortchanged defendant’s legitimate interests or placed undue emphasis on any one factor.

Although the district court’s jury questionnaire asked questions about racial attitudes, it did not ask the more tailored questions sought by defendant. In a case involving “a dark-skinned dreadlocked Black man with an affinity for flashy cars and movies about rap-music gangsters, who had killed two church-going White women,” it would have been wise to ask prospective jurors if they believed Black people were prone to violence.

However, while defendant’s proposed questions might have better homed in on a potential juror’s biases, it is also possible these more pointed questions could well have exacerbated whatever prejudice might exist without substantially aiding in exposing it. Given that balancing these concerns is a fundamentally fact and context-specific task, trial courts possess broad discretion and great latitude in deciding what questions should be asked on voir dire.

Moreover, although it did not have to do so, the district court allowed defense counsel to question prospective jurors, thus giving defendant a chance to explore matters he believed were not adequately captured by the supplemental questionnaire or the court’s questions. Despite this opportunity, defense counsel asked only one prospective juror about racial attitudes.

The record shows the district court was not blind to the risk of the familiar and recurring evil of racial bias, and we cannot say the means it chose to address that risk exceeded the bounds of its discretion.

The jury found both the statutory aggravating factor that the offense was committed with the expectation of pecuniary gain and a non-statutory aggravating factor that defendant did not have to kill the victims to accomplish his bank robbery. Contrary to defendant’s argument, there is no inconsistency between saying he killed his victims in the expectation it would help him complete the robbery while also saying such violence was not necessary to complete the robbery and that it displayed particular cruelty and callous disregard for human life.

Affirmed.

United States v. Council (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-092-23, 41 pp.) (Toby Heytens, J.) No. 20-1. Appealed from USDC at Florence, S.C. (Bryan Harwell, C.J.) Barry Joseph Fisher, Jaclyn Tarlton and Jerome Del Pino for appellant; Ann Adams, Kenneth Polite, Lisa Miller, Joshua Handell, Adair Ford Boroughs, Kathleen Stoughton and Everett McMillian for appellee; Maya Eckstein, Trevor Cox, William Sowers, Thomas Limehouse, Grayson Lambert and Erica Shedd for amici curiae. United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit