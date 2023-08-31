In response to a call, police found defendant’s vehicle stopped at a stop sign with the engine running; defendant was unconscious in the driver’s seat with a gun in his hand. After one officer took the gun out of defendant’s hand, a second officer attempted to remove him from the vehicle. Defendant awoke and started punching the second officer. Given the multiple flashing blue lights and the presence of about half a dozen uniformed officers loudly announcing their presence, defendant was aware that he was assaulting a law enforcement officer, at least after the first punch.

We affirm the sentencing enhancement for assaulting a law enforcement officer. We vacate the sentencing enhancement for possessing a weapon in connection with another offense.

The punches defendant threw to the head of the officer created a substantial risk of serious bodily injury that satisfies U.S.S.G. § 3A-1.2(c)(1).

However, although police later found cocaine in defendant’s pocket, the district court failed to find that defendant’s firearm facilitated his possession of the cocaine. The district court’s procedural error leaves us unable to review application of U.S.S.G. § 2K2.1(b)(6)(B)’s four-level sentencing enhancement for possession of a firearm in connection with another felony offense.

Affirmed in part, vacated and remanded with instructions.

Dissent

(Rushing, J.) Defendant carried both the loaded gun and the cocaine on his person in public at night, a context we have repeatedly concluded supports an inference that the firearm emboldened and protected the defendant’s drug possession. I would affirm.

Dissent

(Keenan, J.) The district court concluded that defendant’s “behavior and conduct did create a substantial risk of serious bodily injury to persons involved, the law enforcement officers.” The district court’s general reference to defendant’s “behavior and conduct” does not clarify why the district court overruled defendant’s objection, what facts supported the conclusion that defendant knew that his target was a law enforcement officer, or what evidence showed that the assault itself created a substantial risk of serious bodily injury.

I would vacate and remand as to both sentencing enhancements.

United States v. Mitchell (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-094-23, 29 pp.) (Deandrea Gist Benjamin, J.) (Allison Jones Rushing & Barbara Milano Keenan, JJ., separately dissenting in part & concurring in part) No. 22-4284. Appealed from USDC at Greenville, N.C. (Terrence Boyle, J.) Andrew DeSimone and Alan DuBois for appellant; Katherine Simpson Englander, Michael Easley and David Bragdon for appellee. United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit