The defendant-creditor placed numerous phone calls to the plaintiff-debtor, attempting to collect on a debt that had been discharged in bankruptcy, despite the bankruptcy court’s discharge injunction and the creditor’s acknowledgement that plaintiff was represented by counsel. On an issue of first impression, the court concludes that the Bankruptcy Code does not preempt plaintiff’s post-bankruptcy claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and violation of the North Carolina Debt Collection Act.

The district court’s grant of summary judgment for defendant is affirmed in part, vacated in part and remanded.

The Bankruptcy Code does not include express preemption language, and defendant has waived any argument about field preemption. Only conflict preemption is at issue. Defendant could comply with both the Bankruptcy Code and North Carolina law; consequently, direct conflict preemption does not apply. The court must determine whether North Carolina law presents an obstacle to the accomplishment and execution of the purposes and objectives of the Bankruptcy Code.

While the primary objective of the Bankruptcy Code is to grant a fresh start to the honest but unfortunate debtor, the Code also seeks to protect creditors by providing equitable distribution of a debtor’s assets, limiting what debts are dischargeable and providing a prompt and effectual administration and settlement of the debtor’ estate. Ease and centrality of administration are foundational characteristics of bankruptcy law.

Considering those objectives, plaintiff’s state law claims create no obstacle to providing him with a fresh start.

Plaintiff’s claims are almost exclusively based on events which took place after the bankruptcy case was closed. And they are not inconsistent with, nor do they have any impact on, any order issued during the case. So, we cannot see how they detract from the ease or centrality with which the federal bankruptcy system operates.

While 11 U.S.C. § 105(a) allows for contempt of court relief, it simply permits a bankruptcy court to “issue any order, process, or judgment that is necessary or appropriate to carry out the provisions of this title.” Since § 105(a) is neither specific to discharge injunction violations nor comprehensive, it is not the type of Congressionally designed balance that implicates obstacle preemption.

Admittedly, plaintiff’s state law claims provide greater remedies than those available under the Bankruptcy Code for the same conduct. We see no reason why the mere fact that state law claims provide broader remedies than federal law means the state claims are preempted. There are no indications that Congress sought to limit remedies to facilitate a certain public-policy outcome. Rather, the remedies plaintiff seeks further one of the primary goals of the Bankruptcy Code and the discharge injunction: a fresh start for debtors. And they do not obstruct any other significant federal objective of the Bankruptcy Code.

Plaintiff’s state law claims are not preempted.

A review of the record in the light most favorable to plaintiff reveals that he has made out claims for violations of the NCDCA (the district court did not consider the merits of plaintiff’s emotional distress claims). He has also made out a claim as to whether defendant’s violation of the Fair Credit Reporting Act led to his credit denial from SunTrust; however, his complaint does not state facts related to his 2015 and 2018 credit disputes, so the district court properly granted summary judgment for defendant as to these latter disputes. Finally, plaintiff failed to show that defendant made automatically dialed phone calls to him; consequently, he has failed to make out a claim under and the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

Affirmed in part, vacated in part and remanded.

Dissent

(Wynn, J.) Several aspects of the Bankruptcy Code establish that it was Congress’s intent to preempt the types of claims brought by plaintiff. One such aspect is the comprehensive and particularly federal nature of bankruptcy law. Furthermore, permitting state-law causes of action to redress purported violations of the injunction would undermine the uniformity the Code endeavors to preserve and stand as an obstacle to the accomplishment and execution of the full purposes and objectives of Congress.

Accordingly, because I believe that plaintiff’s state-law claims, to the extent they are premised on a violation of the automatic stay or discharge injunction, are preempted by the Bankruptcy Code, I respectfully dissent as to those parts of the majority opinion holding otherwise.

Guthrie v. PHH Mortgage Corp. (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-095-23, 39 pp.) (Marvin Quattlebaum, J.) (James Wynn, J., concurring in part & dissenting in part) No. 22-1248. Appealed from USDC at Wilmington, N.C. (Terrence Boyle, J.) Matthew William Buckmiller and Blake Boyette for appellant; John Curtis Lynch, Ethan Ostroff, Carter Nichols and Elizabeth Holt Andrews for appellee; Megan Iorio and Christopher Frascella for amici curiae. United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit