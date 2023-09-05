Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Court upholds death sentence in fatal torture of tot

The Associated Press//September 5, 2023

Home>News>Headlines>

Court upholds death sentence in fatal torture of tot

Court upholds death sentence in fatal torture of tot

The Associated Press//September 5, 2023

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Supreme Court upheld on Friday the first-degree murder conviction and death sentence of a man found by a jury to have abused and tortured his then-girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter.

In a 6-1 ruling, the state’s highest court kept in place the conviction of and punishment for Jonathan Douglas Richardson in the July 2010 death of Teghan Skiba.

Prosecutors during his 2014 trial said that Richardson killed the girl while she was in his care for 10 days when the girl’s mother went to New Mexico for Army Reserve training.

Investigators accused Richardson, who was living in an outbuilding behind his grandparents’ home in Johnston County at the time of the death, of shaking the girl violently and hitting her head against something. An autopsy determined the cause of her death was blunt force trauma to the head.

The girl’s body contained numerous “lacerations, puncture wounds, burns, bite marks and bruising” and evidence of sexual abuse, according to the prevailing opinion written by Associate Justice Michael Morgan. The jury also found Richardson guilty on kidnapping, sexual offense with a child and child abuse counts.

“We conclude that defendant received a fair trial and capital sentencing proceeding free of prejudicial error and that the death sentence recommended by the jury and imposed by the trial court is not excessive or disproportionate,” Morgan wrote in his opinion, which covered more than 180 pages.

Associate Justice Anita Earls wrote a dissenting opinion, saying while she affirmed the conviction, a new sentencing hearing was needed because “the trial court committed both structural error and allowed the State to present unfairly prejudicial evidence.”

Richardson, now 34, is among more than 130 people on North Carolina’s death row. The state last carried out an execution in 2006.

s

Related Content

Students criticize UNC’s response to active shooter

September 6, 2023

911 caller immediately ID’d UNC shooting suspect

RALEIGH (AP) — A 911 recording indicates police in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, quickly received the name an[...]

September 1, 2023

Attorney general wins Cooper’s support in ‘24

RALEIGH (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has formally endorsed state Attorney General Josh Stein to succeed him. Stein[...]

August 31, 2023

Earls seeks to block ethics panel probe

RALEIGH (AP) — A Democratic justice on North Carolina's Republican-majority Supreme Court want to block a st[...]

August 30, 2023

Faculty member slain at UNC lab building

CHAPEL HILL (AP) — Authorities say a faculty member was shot and killed in a University of North Carolina bu[...]

August 29, 2023

Piedmont furniture maker abruptly shuts down

TAYLORSVILLE — Home furnishings manufacturer and retailer Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams closed its doors Satu[...]

August 28, 2023

Top Legal News

See All Top Legal News

The Power List

Commentary

See All Commentary