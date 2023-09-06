New facility will boost Legal Aid’s efforts

A Sept. 26 event will officially launch Legal Aid of North Carolina’s Innovation Lab.
The lab, described in a release as “a groundbreaking initiative aimed at fostering creativity and collaboration to drive positive change in the legal system,” will have its permanent home at Beacon Point, a multiagency community hub under construction at 1425 Promise Beacon Circle in the capital city, Helen Hobson, Legal Aid’s chief communications officer, said in an email interview.
“The Innovation Lab is an ongoing initiative at LANC (Legal Aid) to find new and better ways to serve our clients and increase access to justice,” she said.
The launch event will mix technology and cooperative efforts and is meant to elicit guests’ input.
“We’ll be demo-ing a couple of the tech tools that we have incorporated into our work to help us serve clients better and increase efficiency for staff,” Hobson said. “We’re going to be asking attendees to engage in a design thinking exercise by sharing their ideas of ways we can either improve our service delivery, raise funds to support the lab, raise awareness of the work that’s being done, or create partnerships to improve access to justice.”
There also will be remarks by Mary Ann Baldwin, Raleigh’s mayor, and Jeff Kelly, chair of the lab’s advisory board.
The launch will kick off a series of Legal Aid events that will run into January. They include:
The Innovation Lab launch event is open by invitation and will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Nelson Mullins law firm office at 301 Hillsborough St., Raleigh.
For information about Legal Aid of North Carolina, go to legalaidnc.org.