Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Mental Health – Resistance to Treatment

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff//September 11, 2023

Before a domestic violence incident led to her eldest child being removed from her care, the respondent-Mother had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, trauma- and stress-related disorder, anxiety disorder, cannabis use disorder and alcohol use disorder. Testimony from Mother’s social worker supported the trial court’s finding that Mother was resistant to mental health treatment. This resistance to treatment, along with Mother’s failure to make other changes set out in her case plan, left Mother incapable of providing her three young children with a stable living environment.

We affirm the termination of respondents’ parental rights.

In re J.A.H. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-213-23, 20 pp.) (Jefferson Griffin, J.) Appealed from Guilford County District Court (Tonia Cutchin, J.) Mercedes Chut for petitioner; Garron Michael and Anné Wright for respondents; Brittany McKinney for guardian ad litem. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)

