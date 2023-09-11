Although the respondent-Father presented evidence to the contrary, there was evidence to support the trial court’s findings regarding the lack of a bond between Father and his youngest child, “Nora,” including a social worker’s testimony that Father was interested in relationships with his older children but did not know the now five-year-old Nora and was “fine” with her remaining with the foster care family with whom she had lived all her life.

We affirm the termination of Father’s parental rights to Nora.

In re N.G. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-215-23, 17 pp.) (April Wood, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County District Court (Faith Fickling-Alvarez, J.) Sean Vitrano for respondent; Gretchen Caldwell for petitioner; Matthew Wunsche for guardian ad litem. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)