While the respondent-Mother had a domestic violence protective order in place, the respondent-Father (1) sent her a threatening text message and (2) in the presence of respondents’ children, threatened to shoot and kill her. Although Father has taken the classes required by his case plan, nothing demonstrates Father’s remorse for his prior actions, and his testimony revealed denial of domestic violence issues. The record supports the trial court’s findings that (1) Father lacks accountability and remorse concerning domestic violence issues and their impact on the children and (2) Father’s need to continue with supervised visits.

We vacate one finding of fact as unsupported by the evidence, and we remand for correction of a clerical error. Otherwise, we affirm the trial court’s order granting custody to Mother and granting Father supervised visitation.

Even though sections of the hearing transcript are inaudible or indecipherable, Father has neither demonstrated any efforts to reconstruct the missing information in the transcript nor shown prejudice.

In re A.C. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-216-23, 29 pp.) (John Tyson, J.) Appealed from Buncombe County District Court (Susan Dotson, J.) Nicholas White and Marion Parsons for respondents; Jack Densmore for petitioner; Jackson Pitts for other appellee. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)