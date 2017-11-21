Quantcast
Administrative – Industrial Commission Fee Schedule – Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 21, 2017

Surgical Care Affiliates, LLC v. North Carolina Industrial Commission (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-368-17, 12 pp.) (Wanda Bryant, J.) Appealed from Wake County Superior Court (Paul Ridgeway, J.) N.C. App. Holding: The purpose of 2013 N.C. Sess. Laws ch. 410, § 33.(a)(1) is to contain medical care costs attributable to injured workers while reasonably reimbursing medical care ...

