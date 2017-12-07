Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Charlotte settles wrongful conviction suit for $9.5M (access required)

Charlotte settles wrongful conviction suit for $9.5M (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz December 7, 2017

After spending 25 years in prison for a rape he did not commit, Tim Bridges has negotiated a $9.5 million settlement with the city of Charlotte, which is reaching into a coffer of taxpayer money to cover the payment. Bridges sued the city and several now-retired members of its police department in 2016, after DNA testing ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo