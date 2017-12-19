Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Unincorporated Separation Agreement – Child Support & Alimony – Husband’s Income – Specific Performance & Money Judgment (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 19, 2017

Lasecki v. Lasecki (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-385-17, 44 pp.) (Linda McGee, C.J.) Appealed from Iredell County District Court (Edward Hedrick IV, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Even though the plaintiff-husband’s income had decreased, since the parties’ separation agreement was not incorporated into any trial court order, the trial court could not unilaterally decrease the amount plaintiff owed ...

