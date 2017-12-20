Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 20, 2017

State v. Pena (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-395-17, 23 pp.) (Donna Stroud, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County Superior Court (Robert Sumner & Eric Levinson, JJ.) N.C. App. Holding: Where a hearing transcript reveals that one judge failed to conduct a sufficient colloquy before allowing defendant to proceed pro se, and where the trial transcript is inadequate to ...

