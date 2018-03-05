Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 5, 2018

Holding: We affirm the Court of Appeals’ decision (If a defendant fires a gun as a means to repel a deadly attack, the defendant is not entitled to a self-defense instruction if he testifies that he did not intend to shoot the attacker.). State v. Cook (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-023-18, 1 p.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from ...

