Drug recognition evidence reliable (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher May 3, 2018

  Drug recognition evidence has been pre-determined to be reliable and based on sufficient data and facts, and can be admitted without further foundation, the state Court of Appeals unanimously held April 17. Judges Wanda Bryant, Chris Dillon, and John Tyson agreed that the trial court did not abuse its discretion by admitting, pursuant to Rule ...

