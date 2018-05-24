Quantcast
Cooper appoints 6 to fill judicial vacancies (access required)

By: Matt Chaney May 24, 2018

Gov. Roy Cooper announced six judicial appointments May 18 to fill vacancies left when judges retired or left to fill other court vacancies. Cooper appointed Judge William Wood to fill an opening in the Guilford County Superior Court, along with five new district court judges: Keith Mason, Sophia Gatewood Crawford, Marcus Shields, Faith Fickling and Roy ...

