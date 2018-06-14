Party recommendation on Senate vacancy approved

Raleigh (AP) The North Carolina General Assembly has decided new restrictions should be placed upon North Carolina’s governor when the governor names someone to temporarily fill a U.S. Senate seat vacated by death or resignation.

The House gave final legislative approval June 13 to a measure requiring the governor to appoint someone from a list of three people recommended by the executive committee of the party with which the outgoing senator was affiliated.

Currently, the governor only must choose someone affiliated with the same political party as the outgoing senator. The appointee will keep serving until the seat is open at the next scheduled statewide election.

The Senate approved the amendment June 12. The House vote was 71-39. Gov. Roy Cooper now must decide whether to sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

